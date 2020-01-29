Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 932,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRESY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 48.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 112.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 170,590 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

CRESY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

