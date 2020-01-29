Critical Analysis: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) vs. Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$52.93 million ($10.53) -0.42 Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 96.29 -$20.53 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -215.37% -89.08% Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -48.08% -26.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 297.90%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

