Critical Survey: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) versus Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Organovo has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Organovo and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.68, suggesting a potential upside of 94.64%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Organovo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -774.47% -74.72% -64.38% Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -100.79% -62.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organovo and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $3.09 million 14.99 -$26.64 million ($0.23) -1.54 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.39 million ($3.82) -3.32

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals beats Organovo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing in vivo liver tissues to treat a range of rare, life-threatening diseases. In addition, the company offers preclinical in vitro disease modeling platforms, including a range of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions. Further, it involved in various programs to develop its NovoTissues transplantable tissues to address various serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations primarily focusing on liver disease. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

