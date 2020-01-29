CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $47,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

