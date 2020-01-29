Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Crown has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Crown has a market cap of $1.48 million and $6,040.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,361.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.61 or 0.04125068 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00682422 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,970,117 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

