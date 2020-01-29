CrypticCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,991.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $923,994.00 and approximately $14,991.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 126.7% against the US dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00696206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00118558 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

