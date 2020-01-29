Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.39 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $698.83 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Dcoin, Upbit and DDEX. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.71 or 0.05619640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025307 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128017 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033685 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,332,420,091 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx, Indodax, Bithumb Global, GOPAX, Dcoin, BiteBTC, DDEX, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, Huobi Global, Bithumb, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, ABCC, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, BigONE, CPDAX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

