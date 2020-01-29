CryptoAds Marketplace Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $75,249.00 and $14,728.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

