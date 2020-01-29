CryptoFranc Market Cap Tops $10.13 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010883 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bitfinex. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $2,265.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

