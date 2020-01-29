Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Achieves $1.91 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $44.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

