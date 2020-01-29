CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $6.38 million and $8.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $10.96 or 0.00118180 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010499 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000933 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

