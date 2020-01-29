CSG Systems International (CSGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

