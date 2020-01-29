Cube (AUTO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $323,990.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $323,990.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, OKEx and CPDAX. Over the last week, Cube has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.13 or 0.03139455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00191439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cube

Cube launched on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CPDAX, IDEX, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

