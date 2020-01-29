Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Buys 3,818 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $705,692,000 after acquiring an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.