Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 53,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.