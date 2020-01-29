Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 54,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.