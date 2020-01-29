Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 494,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 106,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. 178,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,942. The company has a market cap of $694.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.