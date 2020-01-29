CUTcoin Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $2.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 86,925,771 coins and its circulating supply is 82,925,771 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

