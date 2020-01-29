CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

