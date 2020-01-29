CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $41,422,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. 3,504,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.