CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Trimmed by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.4% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $41,422,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 41.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. 267,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

