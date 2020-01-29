Cwm LLC Acquires 7,658 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 6.39% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDG opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.