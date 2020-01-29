Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,305,000 after buying an additional 528,117 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,642,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,014,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 260,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 225,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.