Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

