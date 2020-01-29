Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $193.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.