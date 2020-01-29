Cwm LLC Buys 21,527 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.50% of Evolent Health worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 548,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 282,951 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,428,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 62.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 71.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Evolent Health Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $888.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.