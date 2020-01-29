Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

