Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,806,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Twitter by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

