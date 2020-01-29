Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 564,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,990,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $78,021.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,427.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

