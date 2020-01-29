Cwm LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,674 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,624,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 21,625.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 431,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

