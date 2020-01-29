Cwm LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BCI opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

