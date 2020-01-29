Cwm LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

