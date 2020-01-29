Cwm LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.75% of Vocera Communications worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

