Cwm LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

ESGU opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

