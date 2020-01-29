Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 201.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.