Cwm LLC Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.44% of Palomar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palomar by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,070,000 shares of company stock worth $239,891,550.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

