Cwm LLC Purchases 19,152 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.26% of SVMK worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $701,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $274,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,529 shares of company stock worth $6,484,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

SVMK opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.