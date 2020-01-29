Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 19.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UOCT. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,992.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $414,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 93.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UOCT opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

