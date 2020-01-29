Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in TransUnion by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

