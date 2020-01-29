Cwm LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $83.08.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

