Cwm LLC Sells 14,921 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 370,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 205,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock opened at $355.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $270.54 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

