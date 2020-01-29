Cwm LLC Sells 18,517 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in FMC by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $70.62 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Insiders sold a total of 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.47.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

