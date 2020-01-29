Cwm LLC Sells 9,817 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.