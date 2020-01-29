Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 735.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $83.01 and a one year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

