CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, IDEX, IDCM and Bibox. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00640427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000929 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00068810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007367 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bibox, BCEX, IDCM, Huobi, Zebpay, Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, CoinBene, OKEx, LBank and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

