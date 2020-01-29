CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 73,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

