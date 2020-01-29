Cytosorbents Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 601,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,062. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.79. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 933.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Cytosorbents by 9.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 327,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

