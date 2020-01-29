D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $459,600.00 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,977. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.