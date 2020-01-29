D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,977. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 75.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 50.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 161,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 23.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.