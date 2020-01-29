DA Davidson Comments on Domtar Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at C$48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.72. Domtar has a 1 year low of C$42.23 and a 1 year high of C$70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.599 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

